Stephens Inc. AR Buys 240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.