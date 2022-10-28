Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,992 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

