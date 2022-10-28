Stephens Inc. AR Buys 5,259 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $253,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

