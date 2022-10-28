Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.