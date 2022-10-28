Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

