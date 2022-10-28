Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

