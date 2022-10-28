Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Target were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

