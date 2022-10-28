Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.