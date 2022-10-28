Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

