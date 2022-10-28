Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.40 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Oracle by 131.2% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 15,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.