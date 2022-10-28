Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.47 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $177.60 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

