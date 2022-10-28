Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.98 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

