Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

