Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $330.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.69 and a 200-day moving average of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.