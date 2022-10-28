Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $80.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.