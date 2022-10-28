Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day moving average is $187.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

