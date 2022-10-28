Stephens Inc. AR Invests $3.55 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Enovis stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

