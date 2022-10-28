Stephens Inc. AR Invests $3.55 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Enovis
In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Enovis Stock Performance
Enovis stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.05.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovis Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.