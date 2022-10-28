Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.