Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 36,295 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

