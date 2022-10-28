Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 3.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $27.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.