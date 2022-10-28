Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.9 %

MO stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

