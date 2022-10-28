Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

