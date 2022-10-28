Stephens Inc. AR Sells 30,628 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,628 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.81 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.