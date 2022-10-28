Stephens Inc. AR Sells 38,835 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 360.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

