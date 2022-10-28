Stephens Inc. AR Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

