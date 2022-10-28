Stephens Inc. AR Sells 461 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.