Stephens Inc. AR Sells 728 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 263,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.63 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.