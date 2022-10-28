Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.2 %

GPC stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

