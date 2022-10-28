Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,594 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.75 ($17.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a fifty-two week high of €27.20 ($27.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.73. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

