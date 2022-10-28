Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 42.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.8% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 20,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

STRA stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

