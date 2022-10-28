Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

SYK opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

