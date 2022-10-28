Sulieman Ravell Purchases 100,000 Shares of Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Rating) insider Sulieman Ravell purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($16,083.92).

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

