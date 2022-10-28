Susquehanna Bancshares Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $165.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

