Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.
Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.
Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.
