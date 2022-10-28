Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Up 15.1%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 22,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 963,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tenable by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
