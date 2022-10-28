Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

