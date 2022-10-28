The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.06 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.