The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 167,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 80,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $291.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

