The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Joint

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,183,387 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,380.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 196,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,957. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Joint Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Joint by 700.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Joint by 794.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Joint by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Stories

