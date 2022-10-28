The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $187.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.72. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

