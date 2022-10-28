Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$68,247.68 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 303,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,247.68 ($47,725.65).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 68,727 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394.85 ($10,765.63).
- On Friday, October 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 200,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,370.63).
- On Monday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 293,772 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$63,160.98 ($44,168.52).
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 5,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$1,150.00 ($804.20).
- On Friday, September 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,083.92).
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$92,000.00 ($64,335.66).
- On Monday, September 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,540,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).
- On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).
Thorney Technologies Price Performance
Thorney Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.