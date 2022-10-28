Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $22.22

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $21.15. Toast shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 51,060 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Toast Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,863 shares of company stock worth $4,713,415. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Toast by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

