Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMTNF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

TMTNF stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

