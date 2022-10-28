Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 450,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 286,577 put options.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.9 %

BABA stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $171.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

