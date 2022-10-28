Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,276 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYN opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.