Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

