Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

