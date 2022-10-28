Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $28.97 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

