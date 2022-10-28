Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.28 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oshkosh by 776.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

