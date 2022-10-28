Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Invesco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 261,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

